GH SSA teachers move minister for pending salaries

From Our Correspondent

TURA: With the festive season drawing near, SSA teachers from Garo Hills are doing everything they can to get their pending dues released by the concerned authority.

The teachers, under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA), on Wednesday, submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui urging him to look into the release of their pending dues for three months.

“We are yet to receive our salaries of August, September and October. This has led to a lot of financial problems and we are finding it difficult to meet our day-to-day domestic needs,” the teachers stated in their memorandum.

Pointing out that their children’s annual examinations were due, the teachers expressed fear that they might not be allowed to appear for the same if they were unable to clear the payments including school fees, tuition and bus fees, etc.

Meanwhile, informing of the decision taken by the association during its annual conference in Chokpot of South Garo Hills on October 26, the teachers demanded their pending salaries be released before November 13 or they would be left with no other option but to launch a democratic agitation all across Garo Hills.