Indian actress gets lead role in Hollywood movie

The Warrior queen of Jhansi, a film on the life of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai who fiercely led her army against the East India Company in the widely known revolt of 1857, will hit screens in India on November 29.

Featuring Devika Bhise in the lead role, The Warrior queen of Jhansi will be the first ever action film in Hollywood with lead role by an Indian female. The film, described as a tale of women’s empowerment, depicts the story of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai who fiercely led her army against the East India Company in the widely known revolt of 1857. This real-life Wonder Woman’s insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region and set in motion the demise of notorious British East India Company and the beginning of British Raj under Queen Victoria.

The film will be released in English and Marathi languages simultaneously. The main lead of this movie, Devika Bhise, while speaking to UNI, said that this film is ‘unique in every way’.

‘We are telling the story of this iconic Indian warrior queen to global audience, particularly Western English audience as people in the west are not aware of her role. It is something they need to know about her, especially in the present time.’ Bhise was recently seen in the Hollywood film — The Man Who Knew Infinity, a film based on the life story of genius mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Bhise played the character of Janaki, the wife of Ramanujan, portrayed by Dev Patel. Speaking about her role in this new Hollywood flick, Bhise said that it was very tough to prepare for the role. (IANS)