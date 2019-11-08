Municipal Board clarifies on claim by A’king nokma

Warns of legal action against those disrupting toll collection

TURA: The Chief Executive Officer of Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB) in an order has warned that legal action would be initiated against those attempting to prevent the collection of revenue through approved lessees from the town’s market and the Super Market Shopping Complex while at the same time urging all concerned to report any instances of illegal collection by the anti-social elements to the concerned authorities.

The official circular issued by the CEO, said that certain anti-social elements had been trying to prevent the collection of revenue, taxes, etc. by the board claiming that the Super Market Shopping Complex and Williamnagar Bazar fall under Kolmesalgre A∙kingland and not under the jurisdiction of the WMB. The anti-social elements had gone to the extent of issuing the traders with their own money receipts which is illegal and unacceptable, the circular said.

It may be recalled that earlier last week, the Nokma of Kolmesalgre A’king had submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner claiming that the market areas come under the a’king and that collection by the board would no longer be allowed.

Clarifying on the claim, the circular stated that the ownership of land for Williamnagar township including Williamnagar Bazar had been finalized by payment of compensation to the Nokmas thereby transferring the ownership right to the Govt. The CEO also informed that regardless of handing and taking over of Williamnagar Bazar, the issue of collection of tolls, taxes, etc. by the board cannot be prevented by any other agency, group, individuals, etc.