Pressure groups shut banks, shops

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Pressure groups shut down banks and business establishments for not observing a holiday on the occasion of Shad Nongkrem on Thursday. In a statement issued here, the publicity secretary of Khasi Students Union (KSU), Rapborlang Nongrum, said that the banks and the businesses in Motphran, GS road and Khyndai Lad showed disregard for the indigenous occasion by keeping their enterprises and institutions open.

Similarly, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) Shillong circle closed down the establishments from Motphran till Keating road as well as in Nongthymmai.