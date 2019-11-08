Remo D’Souza claims cheating case against him is false

Filmmaker and National Award-winning choreographer Remo DSouza, who reportedly moved to Allahabad High Court for bail after a non-bailable warrant for cheating and extortion that was issued against him by a local court in 2016, says the case is false. ‘There is a false case against me and my lawyer is taking necessary steps. Since it is in the legal process and my lawyer is handling it, I only can say this much — the case is false,’ the filmmaker said, about the case that was filed on September 23, 2016. According to media reports, a man named Satendra Tyagi filed a complaint against Remo that the filmmaker made him invest Rs 5 crore in a film production in 2014 and promised to return the money. (IANS)