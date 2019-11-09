Add these to your diet to beat winter woes

Nothing can be worse for the skin than winter if proper care is not taken. Cold and dry air can have consequences like alligator elbows, chapped lips, and a flaky face. You may have tried several beauty regimens to save your skin and still find it extremely difficult to lock in the much needed moisture, then it is the time to switch focus to the diet. A saying goes — you are what you eat. So, what you put inside your body impacts its appearance. Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist and Founder of Diet Podium, suggests what you must stock up on to improve skin smoothness and avoid winter-battered skin. Your metabolism and waistline will thank you as well.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit is high in vitamin C. Vitamin C assists fight various skin ailments. Grapefruits are also filled with lycopene, a chemical that helps keep the skin smooth and protects it from Ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a part of the cruciferous vegetable which is good for your skin. It is rich in Vitamins A and C. Vitamin A keeps the skin healthy and lowers scars. Vitamin C assists to maintain collagen production. Broccoli also has B-vitamins that help reduce dry and flaky patches.

Carrots

Carrot is one of the best foods for your skin during the winter season. It is a great source of Vitamin A and other antioxidants that help keep the skin healthy, nourished and glowing. These antioxidants assist fight wrinkles, discoloration, and scars. Carrots also have lycopene, which protects your skin from the harsh sun rays.

Spinach

Apart from being a good source of iron, spinach is also another must-have if you want to get a glowing skin. This leafy green is a powerhouse of nutrition. It contains Vitamins A and C, and antioxidants that thwart off all kinds of skin infections. Spinach is high in iron and can help you counter anemia and adds color to your pale skin.

Almonds

Almonds are natural remedies that hydrate your skin and prevent dryness. They are also high in Vitamin E, which helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays of the sun. Almonds contain various antioxidants that counter the signs of aging on your skin.

Green tea

Green tea is a potent source of antioxidants, which eliminate free radicals from your body and prevent flaky skin. The antioxidants present in it also help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds provide you two essential fatty acids, omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid, and omega-6 linolenic acid. Both omega-3 and 6 contains anti-inflammatory powers, that may help boost skin regeneration and contribute to a better youthful complexion. Your body needs essential fatty acids for good health, but it cannot produce them, so they need to be consumed.

Coconut

You usually have to hear about the benefits of applying coconut topically with the help of coconut oil, but eating the fruit can be equally beneficial as well. Coconut’s healthy fats and antibacterial nutritional make-up helps keep acne flare-ups away and help keep your skin moisturised, which is critical for looking healthier and younger.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes assist lock-in moisture provides your skin a healthy glow and saves it from damage thanks to their high amount of vitamin A. Vitamin A can assist with skin renewal and decrease dry and flaky skin. Sweet potatoes are a good option in the winter.

Oatmeal

Start your winter day right and nourish your hair with a popular healthy bowl of oatmeal. It is rich in omega-3 and iron, both of these promote hair growth and keep your strands looking super shiny.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a quintessential nutrient when it comes to your hair care. A base ingredient included in a range of hair care products; it is a very important nutrient for healthy hair. It helps in building and repairing hair tissue and also in protecting hair from any damage. Nuts and seeds such as almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are a great source of vitamin E.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is helpful in increasing the blood circulation in your body that in turn would provide your hair follicles with adequate oxygen and nutrients. Hence, add some cinnamon to your food be it on any meal or your coffee and tea. (IANS)