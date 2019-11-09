Nov 30 deadline for vendors’ registration

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh, on Friday said tribal and non-tribal vendors, who have not yet taken the forms, are to approach the KHADC from Monday with November 30 being the deadline to submit these attached with necessary documents and photographic evidence of their vending space.

Addressing the press, he said that the process of registration has already started. He informed that non-tribal vendors are to take the forms from the Trade Department of the KHADC while tribal vendors would have to procure these from the Enforcement Department. He said no forms will be entertained after November 30.

He pointed out that vending licenses for non-tribal vendors and registration of tribal vendors will not be issued randomly as the Council will be guided by certain parameters while discharging its task pertaining to hawkers.

“There are certain parameters that guide the Council while issuing vending license and to accept the registration forms. The Council will assess the applications before approving and check that there is no obstacle to movement of pedestrians, it should conform to health standards and it should be a legal trade”, Lyngdoh said.

He added that applications will be approved on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Seeking the cooperation of both tribal and non-tribal vendors, he stressed that the KHADC will continue with its drive to curb illegal hawking by monitoring that non-tribal vendors get vending license while Khasi vendors need to get their registration from the KHADC.

Lyngdoh said the forms will be applicable in the first phase in entire Shillong which includes the Shillong Municipal areas, Mawlai, Nongthymmai and Pynthorumkhrah.

He said the vendors will have to submit photographs of their spots and the Council will make sure that there is no obstacle to pedestrians.

To detect benami, Lyngdoh said the form for Khasi vendors is self-contained wherein they have to declare their materials and if the Council is not satisfied with the declaration, it will then assess the volume of business and financial basis of the hawkers.