SC verdict on Ayodhya today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

The apex court is likely to pronounce the judgment at 10:30 am.

A notice regarding the pronouncement of judgment by a Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court late Friday evening.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the judgment should not be viewed as a matter of victory or loss for any community.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on Saturday.

“The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India’s great tradition of peace, unity and amity,” he said. (PTI)