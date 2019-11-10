Congress stages protest against CAB

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Continuing its stiff opposition to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the opposition Congress on Saturday staged protest rallies in various parts of the state, including the capital city against the Bill.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, took out a rally at Khyndailad with placards and banners clearly reflecting the sentiments against the Bill.

The MPCC workers also shouted slogans against joblessness and sinking economy. Speaking to media persons, MPCC president Celestine Lyngdoh said that they would continue to oppose the CAB even as he slammed the BJP- led NDA government at the Centre over the deteriorating economy. He said the people in the country are scared of banking system following the recent happenings.

Echoing similar views, Opposition Congress Chief Whip and Mawlai, MLA, PT Sawkmie said that they are very much against the CAB.

He also said he would urge the Union Health Ministry to intervene into the standoff between EMRI employees and the administration since the Health Minister AL Hek has washed his hands off the matter by saying that the government is not concerned with the employees.

Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman, who also participated in the protest, said the North East should be exempted from the purview of the CAB.

Mukul missing

Meanwhile, there were also some workers of the party who wanted Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma to take the lead in the protest but he did not turn up.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills also joined in the protest which was headed by senior Congress leader, Deborah Marak. A protest was staged at Williamnagar Bazar in opposition to the Bill.

The BJP-led NDA government is contemplating to reintroduce the Bill in the Parliament and this had reignited opposition to it in various parts of the North East.