State parties welcome order

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Political parties in the state have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

BJP Meghalaya spokesperson, Basu Chakraborty said the verdict was neither a win nor a loss for anyone and people of the country now must honour the verdict.

“We all are united and now we have to work towards nationalism,” he said.

Echoing similar views, NP state president WR Kharlukhi said the court verdict has tried to take care of both the sides. He also termed the judgment as historic.

Some UDP leaders, however, did not comment on the matter saying they are yet to get full details of the verdict.

The Congress legislator and Opposition Chief Whip P T Sawkmie said that it was a wise judgment.

“After the order, maturity was shown by all sections of people”, Sawkmie said. He said the court order was accepted by people all over the country.

“We look forward for peace and development of the country”, he said. Sawkmie pointed out that in the past, nobody took any decision on the matter.