Pawar to call Sonia to decide on Maharashtra govt

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is to call Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday, as political developments head to a likely finale on backing a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

Pawar’s outreach to Sonia comes as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accompanied by his son Aditya called on the Nationalist Congress Party President in Mumbai to seek his support to form the government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Congress has been locked in hectic parleys as Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders decide on whether to support a Sena-led government.

Amid indications that the Congress could provide outside support to a Sena-NCP government, the party is to meet again at 4 p.m., along with its MLAs from Maharashtra.

A final decision on Maharashtra is likely by the evening.

IANS