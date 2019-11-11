Project E-Shakti launched in Ri-Bhoi district

NONGPOH: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS), Shantanu Sharma on Monday launched the Project E-Shakti for digitization of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Ri Bhoi district in the presence of Y. K Rao, General Manager, NABARD, B. J Kharshandi, Project Director DRDA, R. Kynta COO Program MSRLS, bankers from various Bank Branch ,MSRLS Staff, Bank Sakhi and Financial Literacy Cadres.

The initiative was taken by MSRLS as the implementing agency of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) in collaboration with NABARD.

The purpose of E-Shakti is to digitize the SHGs so that all their records can be monitored and viewed by any institution willing to promote or work with SHGs. It will also help the Bank to access their records for providing credit linkage and other products in the Bank.

This project will be deploying the Bank Sakhi and Financial Cadres which will act as animators for collection of Master Data. After completing of uploading the Master Data, the SHGs will go Live in E-Shakti portal from there the animators will update monthly records of SHGs.