Taliban commander killed in Afghan airstrike

Logar (Afghanistan): A Taliban commander on Sunday was killed in an airstrike conducted by Afghan forces in central Logar province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The commander has been identified as Waisuddin who was involved in the killing of three judges, Tolo News reported. Waisuddin was involved in the killing of three judges three days ago when their vehicle was ambushed, ” the statement read.

Three Afghan judges and an administrative officer were killed in an ambush in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province on November 6. Gunmen ambushed the vehicle in the Baqi Abad area of Mohammad Agha district as the judges were returning home from weekly holiday, officials said. The Taliban is yet to comment on the killing of its commander. (ANI)