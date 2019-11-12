Govt ready to terminate EMRI service contract

No assurance on job security

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union said the government is ready to terminate its contract with the EMRI but gave no assurance on job security if a new company is floated.

Members of the union were accompanied by central leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) in their meeting with Health Minister A L Hek on Monday.

“The union wants the government to terminate the contract with the GVK management and the state is also willing to do so. But when we spoke of job security, the government did not give any assurance”, president of EMRI union, Roipar Kharraswai said.

He said the state government cannot take over the services but stressed that if other companies replace GVK, the existing EMRI employees would have to go through due process of recruitment.

“With the 11 years of service to the people of the state, we feel that it is unacceptable if the government does not utilise our services. We urge the government to absorb us in whatever way possible”, he added.

When asked, he said that for the termination of contract, the government will give time for 15 days or 60 days depending on the procedures.

He said views of other union members would be sought to take necessary decision.

Kharraswai informed that there were no more talks on charter of demands. He maintained that if the state government brings in a new company, the government should take the employees as they are experienced.

Stating that they will not resume their work, he said that they have discontinued their hunger strike but will intensify agitations.

Hek, who was in a hurry, told the media persons that the discussion is inconclusive and the EMRI union will meet the government again after they meet other union members.