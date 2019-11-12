JA Lyngdoh may quit BJP

SHILLONG: The vice president of state BJP, JA Lyngdoh, may quit the party over the sudden decision of the BJP leadership to cancel a meeting convened by him on Monday.

Sources said the meeting of BJP North Shillong Mandal Committee was scheduled on Monday at 4 pm at the residence of Lyngdoh. The meeting was to elect office bearers for the Mandal.

However, the last minute cancellation of the meeting by BJP leader and election in-charge of Shillong city, Sanbor Shullai had irked the members.

Sources said that Lyngdoh considered it as an act of humiliation and hence he is likely to quit the party.

According to sources, Shullai may have acted at the behest of the state BJP leadership and stopped the meeting.

Both Lyngdoh and Shullai were not available for comments.