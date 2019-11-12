KAS wants govt to push for Khasi recognition

SHILLONG: The Khasi Authors Society (KAS), which has been pushing for inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, now wants the state government to pursue the matter with the Centre.

Sources in the society informed that a delegation had visited New Delhi to apprise the Union government about the demand soon after it assumed charge earlier this year.

“Now the KAS has no option but to coordinate with the state government on the matter as the ball is in their court,” a source said adding that it should pursue the matter with the Centre.

However, the sources said that if the matter gets delayed, the society may once again move the Centre.

A few members of the society who are working in the national capital are also following up the matter with the Centre.

It may be recalled that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly last year had passed a fresh resolution for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule.