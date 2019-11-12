Meghalaya needs outside labourers: Mominin

SHILLONG: At a time when NGOs in the state have warned contractors against bringing labourers from outside the state,NPP leader and Phulbari MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin believes that labourers from outside the state is a necessity for the speedy development of Meghalaya given that State government is committed to ensure that no outside labourer stays back permanently.

The statement came from the MLA at the backdrop of reports of labourers hailing from the plain belt area of Garo Hills and working at the construction site of Assembly complex in Mawdiandiang being harassed and beaten recently on suspicion of being illegal migrants.

Recalling that weeks ago he got a call that labourers from plain belt of Garo hills were harassed and beaten, Mominin said that he had rushed to the area, got in touch with the police and settled things.

“They come here to benefit us as we do not have sufficient labourers,” he said while adding that there are lots of developmental works going on in the state but there are not enough labourers,” he said.

Stating that the public should not be reluctant in allowing the outsiders, Mominin said that the government was committed to make sure that no outsider overstays in Meghalaya.

Stating that if the state has to go through fast-paced infrastructure development, help from outside in terms of labourers is required as labourers is scarce in the state.