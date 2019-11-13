Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Chahar grabs another treble

By Agencies

Thiruvananthapuram: Barely two days after taking a hat-trick for Team India, pacer Deepak Chahar grabbed another treble, this time for Rajasthan against Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.
Right-arm pacer Chahar took apart the Bangladesh batting to hand India a series-clinching 30-run win in the third and final T20I at the VCA Stadium on Sunday.
During his magical spell, the 27-year-old Rajasthan seamer went on to become the first Indian male bowler to grab a hat-trick in T20Is. His figures of 6/7 were the best so far in T20 internationals as he surpassed the previous record held by Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who had scalped 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.
On Tuesday, Deepak was at his best again as he returned figures of 4/18 including the hat-trick to bowl the opposition out for 99/9 in a rain-curtailed 13 over match.Rajasthan lost the tie by 1 run via the VJD method. Chahar’s hat-trick included the wickets of Darshan Nalkande, Shrikant Wagh and Akshay Wadkar, all of which came in the final three balls of the 13th over. (IANS)

Comments

