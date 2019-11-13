Congress demands release of GHADC staff salaries

TURA: The Meghalaya Youth Congress staged a protest outside the premises of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council demanding that the authorities release the salaries of the council employees which have been pending for close to 23 months.

Congress supporters carrying placards demanded that the council authorities release the employees dues and criticised the government for the delay.

It is worth mentioning that the district council has been facing an acute fund crunch due to lack of royalty from major and minor minerals, particularly coal in the light of the NGT ban in the state.

While the current dispensation in the GHADC have periodically released some of the months dues, yet, the huge backlog left behind has become a major burden which has so far been unable to get resolved.

Meanhwile, the Dipul Marak led Executive Committee running the GHADC administration is reportedly planning to release salaries for some of the pending months for which an assurance was given to the employees to withdraw their proposed indefinite strike, this week.