HUMA demands proper screening of cattle at Khanapara market  

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep United Awakening Movement (HUAM) has demanded to resume the exercise of ear tagging and marking of cattle at Khanapara market.

Addressing the press, president Gilbert G. Kharraswai said they met one of the Myntris of Hima Mylliem, M. Kharlukhi at 9th Mile, Khanapara to apprise him of the disorganized manner in which the market was being run.

“The cattle are not sealed which reveal that the Veterinary Department did not conduct the required health checking”, he said adding that they will meet the Veterinary Department to take up the matter.

He claimed that bovine creatures were being sold unchecked by the Veterinary Department.

Stating that 95 per cent of persons at the Khanapara market are outsiders, he said that preference should be given to locals.

Anti-infiltration check gate

On the other hand, Kharraswai pointed to the anti-infiltration check gate had been of little assistance to tackle the unabated influx to the state and claimed that it turned out to be a means for financial benefit of bureaucrats and officials.

“We urge the MDA government to expedite setting up of entry and exit points at Umling to ensure that thorough checking is done at Ri-Bhoi”, he said.

Trade

Kharraswai said the KHADC should also turn its attention to Jirang in Ri-Bhoi, as outsiders have occupied much of the trading activities there.

“We urge the Trade department of the KHADC to conduct checking of trading licenses in areas such as Byrnihat, Khanapara, Baridua, Killing, Umtyrnga, Chibra etc.”, he said.