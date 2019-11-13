M’laya trounce Assam

Shillong: Meghalaya defeated neighbours Assam by four wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Meghalaya won the toss and put Assam in to bat first, restricting them to 108/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Five Meghalaya bowlers claimed wickets today, with Raj Biswa and guest-professional Sanjay Yadav returning identical figures of 2/14 in their four overs each.

Kilco Marak (1/17), Abhay Negi (1/24) and Bijon Dey (1/30) were the other wicket-takers. Guest-professional Punit Bisht opened the batting and put on a rapid 42 runs off 23 balls, with six fours and one six, in a 62-run first wicket partnership with Biswa (25).

A few more wickets were lost, but Meghalaya got over the line, finishing on 110/6 in 18.5 overs.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a Twenty20 cricket domestic championship in India, organized by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), among the teams from Ranji Trophy. The 2008-09 season was the inaugural season for this trophy. It is named after a famous Indian cricketer, Syed Mushtaq Ali. In June 2016, the BCCI announced that the championship would be scrapped and replaced with a zonal-based competition. The next season, BCCI reverted to the include all domestic teams.

BCCI launched its own state structure in 2006-07 season with 27 Ranji teams divided in 5 Zones with the name of Inter-State T20 Championship which was renamed and relaunched as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Winners and Runners up of each Zone qualify for the knockout stage.