New MZP body vows to take up border, ILP issues 

GUWAHATI: Newly-elected president of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), B. Vanlaltana has said border issues with Assam needed to be taken up by the state government with utmost seriousness

Mizoram’s apex students’ body has further resolved to take up more stringent and systematic steps in regard to issuance of inner line permits in the wake of an illegal influx threat post publication of the National Register of Citizens in Assam in August this year.

Three districts, Kolasib, Aizawl and Mamit in Mizoram share a 64.6km border with southern Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

Speaking to The Shillong Times from Aizawl on Wednesday, Vanlaltana said he would be leading a delegation to Zophai near Bairabi town in Kolasib district along the inter-state border on Thursday to take stock of the security measures there. “We will be visiting the police outposts at Zophai,” he said.

Illegal structures, including mosques, shops and a building, have been allegedly built by people from Assam at Zophai despite the Centre’s directive to maintain status quo.

The Mizoram government too has reportedly asked Assam to stop the ongoing construction of a mosque in the area and maintain status quo.

“The MZP assembly has also passed a resolution for enrolling more students into the All India services/central services in the coming years,” Vanlaltana said.

The newly elected MZP leaders were handed over charge at the students’ union’s conference hall in Aizawl on Tuesday. The students union held its general election on November 6 in which Vanlaltana was unanimously elected president. Peter Chhangte was elected vice-president while Lalnunmawia Paute was re-elected general secretary.

“We have also pledged not to allow any political party to interfere in MZP’s affairs and we shall take stringent action against anyone who tries to influence the working of the students’ body,” he said.

“MZP is always ready to work towards the development of the state and uplift of students,” he added.

Outgoing president Lalramdinliana Renthlei, in his speech, thanked his colleagues and the MZP members for their cooperation during his tenure. He encouraged MZP to continue their brave efforts in the uplift of students and preservation of Mizo culture and customs.