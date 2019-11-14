7 killed in Kabul car bomb blast

Kabul: At least seven people were killed and ten wounded, including four foreigners, when a minivan packed with explosives detonated during Kabul’s morning rush hour Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said the bomb — targeting an SUV belonging to a private Canadian security company, GardaWorld — had gone off in a neighbourhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

“As a result, seven of our people were killed and ten, including four foreign members of the security company, were wounded,” he said, describing the dead as Afghan civilians.

The spokesman did not confirm the nationalities of the foreigners involved. (AFP)