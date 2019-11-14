Block Office win 1st Inter Office T20 Cricket Tournament

Mawkyrwat: The Block Office, Mawkyrwat won the ‘1st Inter Office T20 Cricket Tournament, 2019’ organised by the South West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association (SWKHDCA) after beating SDEO office by 6 wickets in the Final held on Wednesday at Sakwang, 5 KMs from Mawkyrwat.SDEO office won the toss and elected to bat in which they scored 86 runs and all out in 19.1 overs. Bantei Wanniang was the leading scorer among the SDEO office batsmen in which he scored 31 runs while Bolden Nongsiej of Block Office was the highest wicket taker with 4 wickets in 4 overs.Chasing the target, the Block Office won the match by 6 wickets in 11 overs and become the first champion of the ‘1st Inter Office T20 Cricket Tournament’ in South West Khasi Hills District. Shiningstar Lyngkhoi was the highest scorer in which he scored 36 runs. Bolden Nongsiej of Block Office who was the highest wicket taker in the match with 4 wickets in 4 overs was adjudged man of the match while his teammate Buddien Lyngdoh with 214 runs and 11 wickets throughout the tournament was the Man of the Series. Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills District, Isawanda Laloo was the Chief Guest and General Secretary of Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), Gideon Kharkongor was the Guest of Honour of the event. There was also a facilitation of Gideon Kharkongor, a representative of SWKHDCA who was recently elected as the General Secretary of MCA in which the Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo do the honour.