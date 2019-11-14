Demand to mark cattle in Khanapara market

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep United Awakening Movement (HUAM) has demanded resumption of ear tagging and marking of cattle at Khanapara market.

Addressing the press, HUAM president Gilbert G Kharraswai said they met one of the Myntris of Hima Mylliem, M Kharlukhi, at 9th Mile, Khanapara to apprise him of the unorganised manner in which the market is being run. “The cattle are not sealed which reveal that the Veterinary Department did not conduct the duly required health checking”, he said adding that they will meet the department officials to take up the matter.

He claimed that bovine creatures are being sold unchecked by the department.

Stating that 95 per cent of persons at the Khanapara market are outsiders, he said that preference should be given to locals.

Anti-infiltration check gate

On the other hand, Kharraswai also pointed to the anti-infiltration check gate that has been of little assistance to tackle the unabated influx into the state and claimed that it is only meant for financial benefit of bureaucrats and officials. “We urge the MDA government to expedite installation of entry and exit point at Umling to ensure that thorough checking is done at Ri-Bhoi”, he said.

Observing that the Trade department of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is checking trade license only in Iewduh and other areas within Shillong, Kharraswai said the council should also turn its attention to Jirang in Ri-Bhoi as outsiders have taken over much of the trading activities there.

“We urge the trade department to conduct checking of trading licenses in areas such as Byrnihat, Khanapara, Baridua, Killing, Umtyrnga, Chibra besides others”, he said