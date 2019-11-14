FKJGP meets minister on farmers’ plight

SHILLONG: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) met Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh on Wednesday and apprised him of the complaints made by farmers and suppliers

FKJGP general secretary Dundee Cliff Khongsit said that the farmers complained about less distribution of seeds and pumps to which Lyngdoh said that he would take up the matter and will call for a review meeting to discuss the matter.

The members also apprised the minister on the plight of the Khasi Jaintia Fresh Vegetable Suppliers Association who claimed that they had been fined at weighbridges in Ratacherra, Umtyra, 7 Mer and Umling for overloading.

“They were fined for overloading but then it is up to the farmers to know how much is allowed to be transported as these are perishable products,” Lyngdoh said. He also said that if the trucks come across such fines, they should call the organisation for assistance following which they will take up the matter with the concerned authorities.