Headmen seek clarity on road project in EGH

SHILLONG: The Nokma of Dawagre A’king Land, East Garo Hills and the Nokma of Nengkhra A’king Land, East Garo Hills submitted a letter to the executive engineer of PWD (Roads), Williamnagar Division seeking clarification concerning a notice issued by the department regarding the construction of a road project.

The Nokmas pointed out that the notice was to remove constructions, barricading and others so that they do not encroach into P.W.D land along the N.H (National Highway) 127B since the land is required by P.W.D (Roads) Department for widening of roads and to avoid any untoward incidents in future. In this respect the Nokmas pointed out that the government had never acquired land in Dawagre A’kingland which belongs to the ‘Dawa Mahari’ clan and in Nengkhra A’khingland belonging to ‘Nengkhra Mahari’ for the construction of N.H 127B.

They said that if the land is required for the construction of N.H 127B, it is the duty of the state government to acquire the land in an appropriate way as per the Land Acquisition Act.

The Nokmas also stated that a few individuals had approached the village and said that there will be no compensation for the widening of the road.

It may be mentioned that the NH127 B Project is being funded by the Japanese International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

The Nokmas pointed out that projects undertaken under the JICA has a component for resettlement and compensation.