SC dismisses pleas seeking probe into Rafale deal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of review petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, saying there was no grounds to order an FIR.

Justice SK Kaul, reading out the judgment for a three-judge bench, said the court can’t have a fishing and roving inquiry, as was said on December 14 last year, when the top court had originally dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rs 59,000 crore contract for the fighter planes made by Dassault Aviation of France.

Word of Caution on Rahul Gandhi: After dismissing the review petitions in the Rafale case, the five-judge SC bench while pronouncing its judgment on the criminal contempt case against Rahul Gandhi for wrongfully attributing the ‘Chowkidaar Chor Hai’ jibe to the apex court, says that Gandhi should be more careful in future. With a word of caution, contempt proceedings ended.

