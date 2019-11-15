Royals trade Rahane to Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded their most-capped player Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals in exchange of leg-spinner Mayank Markande and bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

Rahane, who captained Royals in 24 of his 100 IPL games between 2011 and 2019, was also their top run-getter having scored 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and strike rate of 122.65. India’s Test vice-captain also scored two centuries for the Royals besides 17 half-centuries.

The trade announcement came on the final day of the IPL players’ transfer window. “Ajinkya Rahane will now move to Delhi Capitals following a successful trade,” read an IPL statement. Rahane, who has been trying to get back into India’s limited overs set-up, established his T20 credentials as an opener after moving to Royals from Mumbai Indians in 2011. He was removed as captain in the middle of the 2019 season with Steve Smith taking over the leadership. (PTI)