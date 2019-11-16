Civil service aspirants undergo mock test in Tura

TURA: With an aim to prepare the young aspirants of the region to face the examination of the civil services with confidence, a mock test on the lines of the Union Public Services Commission was conducted in Tura on Saturday.

As many as 70 candidates appeared for the tests at the Don Bosco College.

Organised by the district administration of West Garo Hills in collaboration with the Don Bosco Academy and Don Bosco College, the candidates wrote a series of tests in a span of three hours to obtain the 250 marks.

Encouraging the students, deputy commissioner Ram Singh said that the aim of the government is to encourage as many students as possible from the Garo Hills to appear for the UPSC and other allied examinations.

He reminded the aspirants that to attempt for the UPSC examination test in Delhi candidates have to pay two thousand rupees for each paper whereas the same is being provided free of cost for the students of the region here in Tura.

The deputy commissioner also informed the candidates that their test papers would be evaluated by IAS officers of the district and later a one-on-one discussions would take place with the candidates to guide them and give valuable suggestions on how to go about when writing the descriptive answers.

Meanwhile, the Don Bosco Academy has extended it’s appreciation to the government, particularly the West Garo Hills district administration, for taking the initiative to conduct the tests and prepare the students in their upcoming attempt at the civil service examinations.