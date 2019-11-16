IPL franchises release players

New Delhi: The date for trading is over and the eight Indian Premier League teams have finalised the players they wish to retain and the ones they will release as they get ready for the auctions in Kolkata on December 19.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) retained their core team, including Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, while releasing 12 players as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) let go of Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released some big overseas names ahead of next month’s auctions.

Defending champions MI, who have won the title a record four times, released Australia’s Jason Behrendorff and Ben Cutting, Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies, New Zealand’s Adam Milne and Beuran Hendricks of South Africa.

They have retained 18 players which helped them win it’s fourth title earlier this year.

Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh, who called time on his international career earlier this year, was also released.

The three traded-ins for the franchise are Kiwi seamer Trent Boult, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford and local boy Dhawal Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli’s RCB have released the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile of Australia, Kiwis Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee, Dale Steyn of South Africa and Shimron Hetmyer of the West Indies.

Other big names to have been released include Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals), Chris Morris of Delhi Capitals, Mohit Sharma of Chennai Super Kings as well as Colin Ingram of Delhi Capitals. (IANS)