Centre reaffirms HNLC ban

SHILLONG: The central government has reaffirmed its ban on HNLC along with its front organisations.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the union home ministry said that the HNLC has been openly declaring as its objective the secession of the areas in the state of Meghalaya (largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribals) from the Indian union. The central government said that it is also of the opinion that the unlawful and violent activities which are attributed to HNLC include four incidents involving killing one civilian from January 2015 to July 2019.