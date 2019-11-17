KSU leader continues to evade police custody

SHILLONG: Though a month has passed, Meghalaya Police are still clueless with regard to the whereabouts of Ferdynald Kharkamni who is also the president of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), North Khasi Hills Unit.

Kharkamni had assaulted the officer in charge of Umiam Police Station and a police constable on October 15 and has been on the run since.

Home Minister James Sangma expressed confidence by stating that it is only a matter of time before police find the KSU leader.

Talking to media persons, Sangma said that police are looking for him and that the search is still on.

“Eventually we will be able to locate him. It is a serious matter and we are taking the matter seriously,” he said.

When asked if he suspects any patronage for the elusive KSU leader, Sangma said that there should be no speculations and that the police are not leaving any stone unturned.

“I believe we will have him in our grasp and its just a matter of time,” Sangma said.

After the assault, district police issued a lookout notice against the accused on October 24.

A case was registered after the constable had filed an FIR in this matter.

On October 15, Kharkamni had led a group of youths into Umiam police station and slapped the officer-in-charge identified as sub-inspector L Syngkhon and assaulted the head constable.

Both of them were in uniform when the attack took place.

According to police, the group entered the police station demanding the release of a boy who was picked up after he had allegedly assaulted one Amir Ali who was a van driver from Barbhag, Barpeta district of Assam, in Sumer village, Ri Bhoi.