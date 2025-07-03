Trinamool has taken Left-era brutality to new heights, says Amit Malviya

Kolkata, July 3: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken the desperation and violence seen during the CPI(M)-led Left Front regime in West Bengal to a new level of brutality, BJP’s IT Cell chief and the party’s central observer for the state, Amit Malviya, alleged on Thursday.

He predicted that the TMC would ultimately face political extinction due to its growing record of atrocities against women. Citing a popular Bengali proverb, “Pipilikar pakha gaachhe moribar tore” (Ants grow wings before they die), Malviya said the party’s downfall was inevitable.

“TMC’s rule is soaked in the blood and tears of Bengal’s daughters,” Malviya said in a statement posted on his official X handle. “From the horrific abuse of Hindu women in Sandeshkhali under the patronage of Sheikh Shahjahan, to the sexual assault of college girls by Monojit Mishra, a known predator protected by the party — TMC today represents institutionalised violence against women. Like the CPM before them, they are clinging to power through fear, terror, and brutality,” he said.

Malviya invoked historical and mythological parallels to condemn the alleged crimes. “From the Mahabharata to the fall of Ravan, history has never spared those who committed atrocities against women. TMC will be no exception,” he wrote.

In another post, Malviya referred to a recent incident involving a TMC student leader that, he claimed, had driven a young woman to suicide. He alleged that Papon Biswas, a TMCP leader from Nadia and son of a TMC panchayat member, emotionally and physically exploited a college girl with false promises of marriage before abandoning her.

“The Kasba horror hasn’t even faded, and now this. This isn’t just betrayal — it is rape under the law,” Malviya said. According to him, shielding of accused, glorification of predators, and suppression of justice have become a “chilling pattern” under TMC rule. “And Mamata Banerjee? She remains silent, watching as her party turns Bengal into a nightmare for its women,” he added.

IANS