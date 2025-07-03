Thursday, July 3, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Trinamool has taken Left-era brutality to new heights, says Amit Malviya

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kolkata, July 3: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken the desperation and violence seen during the CPI(M)-led Left Front regime in West Bengal to a new level of brutality, BJP’s IT Cell chief and the party’s central observer for the state, Amit Malviya, alleged on Thursday.

He predicted that the TMC would ultimately face political extinction due to its growing record of atrocities against women. Citing a popular Bengali proverb, “Pipilikar pakha gaachhe moribar tore” (Ants grow wings before they die), Malviya said the party’s downfall was inevitable.

“TMC’s rule is soaked in the blood and tears of Bengal’s daughters,” Malviya said in a statement posted on his official X handle. “From the horrific abuse of Hindu women in Sandeshkhali under the patronage of Sheikh Shahjahan, to the sexual assault of college girls by Monojit Mishra, a known predator protected by the party — TMC today represents institutionalised violence against women. Like the CPM before them, they are clinging to power through fear, terror, and brutality,” he said.

Malviya invoked historical and mythological parallels to condemn the alleged crimes. “From the Mahabharata to the fall of Ravan, history has never spared those who committed atrocities against women. TMC will be no exception,” he wrote.

In another post, Malviya referred to a recent incident involving a TMC student leader that, he claimed, had driven a young woman to suicide. He alleged that Papon Biswas, a TMCP leader from Nadia and son of a TMC panchayat member, emotionally and physically exploited a college girl with false promises of marriage before abandoning her.

“The Kasba horror hasn’t even faded, and now this. This isn’t just betrayal — it is rape under the law,” Malviya said. According to him, shielding of accused, glorification of predators, and suppression of justice have become a “chilling pattern” under TMC rule. “And Mamata Banerjee? She remains silent, watching as her party turns Bengal into a nightmare for its women,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
AAP’s decision to go solo in Bihar polls draws ‘publicity stunt’ jibe from INDIA bloc ally
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

AAP’s decision to go solo in Bihar polls draws ‘publicity stunt’ jibe from INDIA bloc ally

New Delhi, July 3: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly...
NATIONAL

Slapgate: Harm to dignity can’t be restored, says K’taka police officer unwilling to withdraw resignation

  Bengaluru, July 3: Karnataka Additional SP, Dharwad district, Narayana V. Baramani, has expressed his unwillingness to withdraw his...
NATIONAL

BJP MLA Kishor Barman inducted into Tripura cabinet, takes oath

Agartala, July 3:  Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy...
NATIONAL

Kasba law college rape: HC directs Kolkata Police to submit probe report, case diary in 7 days

Kolkata, July 3: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed Kolkata Police to submit...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AAP’s decision to go solo in Bihar polls draws ‘publicity stunt’ jibe from INDIA bloc ally

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 3: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief...

Slapgate: Harm to dignity can’t be restored, says K’taka police officer unwilling to withdraw resignation

NATIONAL 0
  Bengaluru, July 3: Karnataka Additional SP, Dharwad district, Narayana...

BJP MLA Kishor Barman inducted into Tripura cabinet, takes oath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, July 3:  Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu...
Load more

Popular news

AAP’s decision to go solo in Bihar polls draws ‘publicity stunt’ jibe from INDIA bloc ally

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 3: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief...

Slapgate: Harm to dignity can’t be restored, says K’taka police officer unwilling to withdraw resignation

NATIONAL 0
  Bengaluru, July 3: Karnataka Additional SP, Dharwad district, Narayana...

BJP MLA Kishor Barman inducted into Tripura cabinet, takes oath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, July 3:  Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge