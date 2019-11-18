Bad mood, negative emotions make you distrustful: Study

While having a bad mood is nothing new and can be experienced anytime, it can make you more distrustful, says a study.

Negative emotions reduce how much we trust others, even if these emotions were triggered by events that have nothing to do with the decision to trust.

Moreover, these emotions can influence the way we interact with others is well known – just think of how easily an argument with a loved one can get heated.

But what about when these emotions are triggered by events that have nothing to do with the person we are interacting with, for instance, the annoyance caused by a traffic jam.

Researchers call these types of emotions “incidental” because they were triggered by events that are unrelated to our currently ongoing social interactions. It has been shown that incidental emotions frequently occur in our day-to-day interactions with others, although we might not be fully aware of them. (ANI)