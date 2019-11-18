BJP leader opposes Residents Act

MDA initiative to affect tourists, students: Boro

SHILLONG: The BJP leader from Garo Hills, KC Boro has opposed the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

In a statement issued here, Boro said the statements of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Home Minister James Sangma regarding the proposed Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act are confusing.

“I feel once the Act is implemented, it will affect our state from various angles”, he said.

The former minister said the tourism sector will be affected as currently it is generating good revenue for the state besides helping local vendors.

“Unfortunately, our state government, instead of taking development policies, adopted an Act which is against tourists and visitors”, he said.

Boro, who is also the state president of BJP Kisan Morcha, said besides the three district councils, former state leaders like Captain WA Sangma, B B Lyngdoh and others introduced and implemented sufficient rules, Acts and others to protect and safeguard the interest of the tribals of the state to develop them on a par with the rest of other developed communities of the country.

Besides Meghalaya Land Transfer Act, 1972 and job reservation policy, the traditional institutions and heads like Syiem, Doloi, Rangbah Shnong, Nokma, Gaonburah and others are strengthened for which the people should be grateful to them.

“What we need is only to exercise and execute them properly in true spirit. And I believe, our traditional institutions are functioning well”, Boro said.

Boro wanted to know in spite of all the protective measures existed in the state, including the Sixth Schedule, what prompted the MDA government to introduce the MRSSA.

“What is the purpose and significance of this proposed Act and how will the government justify in respect of neighboring states especially Assam out of which Meghalaya came into being and how and why should we be afraid of the outsiders who come to the state in a limited number and for limited days? I don’t feel there is any insecurity for us due to their visits that we need a Safety and Security Act”, Boro said.

He pointed out that the tourists provide revenue to the state hence the tourists and the students should have been exempted from the proposed Act.

“Because of the Act, the tourism sector, especially the flow of the visitors to Shillong and Sohra will be badly affected, he said, adding that there are hundreds of hotels, restaurants and guest houses in Sohra. Moreover, the unemployment problem too will increase in the state, he added. Boro asked the government to make clear the provisions in the proposed Act for the students coming from abroad for studies and research works after they enter India with passport and visa. “Should they produce separate documents for entering Meghalaya? he asked.

He said introduction and implementation of the proposed Act will also affect the existing traditional institutions from exercising their powers. “When nations are talking to make trade free zones, merging economies and free borders, creating restrictions for Indian citizens through such proposed Act within our Country will only be detrimental to nationhood. Recently, the Brazil government has decided to drop visa requirement for the visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or business persons in their country. This proposed Act would have been useful or effective at least 45 years ago”, he added.

He said due to the sensitivity of the states like Arunachal Pradesh bordering Tibet and China, there is a security requirement to regulate and monitor the visitors and Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the safety of tourists from entering inhabited islands.