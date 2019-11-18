Meghalaya CM’s WhatsApp for public grievances active

TURA: The CM’s Office in Shillong has informed that the Chief Minister’s WhatsApp for Public Grievance Redress Mechanism (CMWPGRM) is currently active for the general public to place their grievances and share information.

The App was launched on January 21 this year to allow pubic to raise their grievances and address their issues faced right at the grassroot level however, many citizens continue to be unaware of the machanism. In view of this, the general public have been urged to use the CM’s WhatsApp number- +91 94363-94363 and share information in the given format. The release issued by the Under Secretary to the CMO also informed that disclosing the identity of the complainant is optional and can be kept secret for obvious reasons.