National Games Outreach Summit starts on Nov 19

SHILLONG: In order to contribute to the development of sport in Meghalaya and developing the roadmap towards upcoming National Games 2022, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya is hosting the first ever National Games Outreach Summit 2019 in the region on November 19 and 20, at PineWood Convention Center, Shillong.

Conrad Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Meghalaya, will inaugurate the Summit at 9.30Am on November 19 in presence of Banteidor Lyngdoh, Hon’ble Minister Sports & Youth Affairs and other officials.

During the event the members / stakeholders of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and the Department of Sports will interact and participate in the various panel discussions during the two day Summit with several dignitaries representing various Public Sector Units and Corporates who will present their thoughts and share their perspectives about the national games, sports development roadmap, corporate social responsibility (csr), and designing a sustainable legacy from the games.