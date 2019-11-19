AHAM members reshuffled

TURA: The executive members of the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) were reshuffled in a meeting held at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills on Monday.

The body elected Chakin J Marak as Assam State Zone President, Jesse M Sangma as President of East Khasi Hills Zone and Spokesperson of AHAM CEB (Dual charge), Raksim Marak as Vice President of Assam State Zone, Arseng Ch Marak as AHAM CEB Games and Sports Secretary, Sengkim T Sangma as AHAM CEB GHADC Affairs Secretary, Sengjrang N Marak as AHAM CEB IT Secretary and Sengriksang Ch Momin as AHAM CEB Forest, Environment, Wildlife and Tourism Secretary.