KHADC to recall land regulation bill

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has decided to recall the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Allotment, Occupation or use or setting apart of land) Regulation, Bill, 2014 and substitute it by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of land) Bill, 2019.

Presenting a report of the EC, Executive Member in charge of Land, Titos Chyne said the Executive Committee after scrutiny of the Land Bill, 2014 deems it necessary to recall and substitute the said Bill with “The Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of land) Bill, 2019 which provides for codification of the prevailing customary land tenure system in Khasi Hills District and at the same time to regulate and administer the landholding system.

“Accordingly, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Allotment, Occupation or Use or Setting Apart of Land) Regulation, Bill, 2014 is hereby recalled and substituted by “The Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of land) Bill, 2019”, Chyne said.