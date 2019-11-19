NEIGRIHMS probe a one-day affair

SHILLONG: The inquiry committee set up by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to probe alleged suspicious activities of vendors in the Cardiology department in NEIGRIHMS took only a day to do its work.

NEIGRIHMS Director Dr DM Thappa said that the committee came on November 4, conducted the inquiry the following day and left the day after.

“They have taken all the relevant details from NEIGRIHMS,” he said, adding that the statements of many of the people in the institute were videographed.

“Now it is up to the committee to formulate the report and submit it to the ministry,” he said.

He said that the committee had called the vigilance officer, head of the Cardiology department and himself.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

One of the terms of reference of the committee is to examine the veracity of the allegation of suspicious activities by unauthorised outsider/ private vendors inside NEIGRIHMS.

The committee would also advise further course of action into the matter to the ministry besides making any other recommendations.