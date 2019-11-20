KHADC nod to 37 seats, against other tribes

SHILLONG: The Executive Committee (EC) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has passed a resolution to reduce the number of seats from 40 to 37 and not to include unrepresented tribes in the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Moving the resolution, Deputy Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Syiem said the seats should increase to 37 members from the current 30 which means, 35 elected members and 2 nominated members in which one seat is reserved for women.

He said the delimitation will be as per the discussions and understanding of EC and will be placed in the Council for final approval subsequent upon the amendment of the Sixth Schedule.

Syiem said the seats need to be increased to adjust the number of voters as there are constituencies which have a high number of voters.

As for the unrepresented tribes, he said that the state has many different tribes and the EC has decided to not include the unrepresented tribes in the proposed amendment.