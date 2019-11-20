Monuments to get facelift

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra Archaeology department will spend Rs 5.75 crore to repair ten monuments in Aurangabad, a senior official said on Tuesday. Tejas Garge, director of the state’s Archaeology department told PTI these monuments comprise three historical gates, four mosques, one palace, panchakki (medieval watermill) and memorial. “The repair and maintenance work of the 10 monuments will cost Rs 5.75 crore. We started the work after court orders. Tenders have been floated,” he said. Giving a break-up of the fund allotment, Garge said work on Kali Masjid would cost Rs 56 lakh, panchakki Rs 75 lakh, Chowk masjid Rs 7.5 lakh, Makai Gate Rs 67 lakh, Shahagunj mosque Rs 45 lakh, Lala Hardaul Samadhi Rs 41 lakh, Navkhanda Mahal Rs 53 lakh, Delhi Gate Rs 1.2 crore, Lal Mosque Rs 25 lakh and Bhadkal Gate Rs 75 lakh. (PTI)