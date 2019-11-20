Sonowal visits unique ‘under the sal tree’ festival institute

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited the ‘one of its kind’ Badungduppa Kala Kendra which was established by eminent drama personality and an accomplished artiste Late Sukracharya Rabha at Rampur in Goalpara and observed various activities undertaken by the institute to develop indigenous styles of drama presentation with the local artistes.

Since 2008, Rabha had pioneered a new trend in the cultural scene of the state with his theatre festival “Under the Sal Tree” that is held in the midst of jungles carrying a powerful message of sustainability and cleanliness. The unique way of storytelling involves the artistes performing without unnatural props and there is neither a stage nor any electronic gadget or microphone.

Appreciating the visionary steps taken by Sukracharya Rabha for starting a theatre revolution in such a remote area like Rampur through Badungduppa Kala Kendra, Chief Minister Sonowal took stock of the arrangements made by the institute for visiting foreign drama troupes and also for organising training through collaborations.

The officials of Badungduppa Kala Kendra informed the Chief Minister that they have been successfully organising ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival where artistes have taken part from the various corners of the country and abroad and all necessary provisions have been made within the institute for the accommodation of the visiting troupes.

Moreover, they informed that hostel facilities have also been set up for the pupils undergoing training at Badungduppa Kala Kendra and steps have been taken for setting up a ‘live museum’ to realise the dream of Sukracharya Rabha. Visitors to the museum would be able to gain insights into the various aspects of theatre and they would also be able to take part in the plays.

On the occasion, Chena Rabha, wife of Sukracharya Rabha, presented the Chief Minister with a pajar, the Rabha traditional clothe. He was also gifted the indigenous Badungduppa musical instrument and mementos by the officials of the institute.