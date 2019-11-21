NPP denies any role, UDP files complaint

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party and United Democratic Party are shocked with the sudden turn of events in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council where the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Executive Committee (EC) led by the UDP was toppled.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi, who is furious over the situation, said the party knows nothing and whatever happened, it was done without the knowledge of the party.

“We are going to react in whatever way this time and we are going to hit this time,” he said even as he added that there are some NPP leaders who worked with the Congress to make such move. “Congress is playing a game in which they are using these people and their main aim is to threaten the MDA government which we are not going to sacrifice for the sake of few people’s ambition. We work as a party and we are going to take some hard decisions,” Kharlukhi said.

On the other hand, UDP leader Bindo Lanong said that the party was analysing the situation all along and the cat was finally out of the bag on Wednesday when some members of the ruling side defected to other side.

He said the role of the chairman of the KHADC was exposed on Wednesday even as he explained that the Opposition side with its chairman will have 15 members while the UDA is left with 14 MDCs.

The MDA government should take note of the incident as UDP, PDF and NPP are together at the state, he said.

We have also sent a complaint to the parties concerned for their information,” Lanong said.