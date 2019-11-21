Pak police file sedition case against 17 students

Lahore: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province have registered a sedition case against 17 students of the prestigious Sindh University for allegedly raising slogans against Pakistan and defacing walls with anti-government messages during a protest held on the varsity premises.

Jamshoro police registered the case against the students on the complaint of Ghulam Qadir Panhwar, the security head of the campus. The complainant said that on October 31 the hostel in-charge Qamar Lashari, Niaz Buledi, and provost Shahab Ahmed Soomro had informed him that around 17 to 18 students of the Jeay Sindh group had raised anti-Pakistan and anti-government slogans and had been involved in wall chalking outside the boys’ hostel’s main gate, the Dawn newspaper reported. The students moved towards the hostel while continuing to chant slogans such as “Sindhu Desh, Na Khapey Na Khapey Pakistan (we will break Pakistan), Panhwar said, adding that he and the hostel in-charge identified the students involved.

According to police, some students raised ‘anti-Pakistan’ slogans at the protest. ‘We have video record and other evidence against the students who were raising the slogans,’ Panhwar was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. Asked if he could share the video footage, the official refused, saying, “We can’t share the proof with you, but these are student activists of various nationalist parties and are involved in anti-Pakistan activities”. (PTI)