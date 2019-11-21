Teinwell justifies policies of Executive Committee

SHILLONG: In his reply to the no-confidence motion, CEM of KHADC and UDP MDC Teinwell Dkhar said that the public appreciates the working of the Council.

Stating that most MDCs have spoken about Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), he said that the opposition members should have spoken out if they have anything against the EC when the Council on the first day passed a resolution to oppose CAB.

Another UDP MDC, T. Chyne said the Council passed a resolution on Tuesday and the opposition members are trying to find arguments.

Congress MDC Lamphrang Blah had said that the traditional heads were not taken into confidence regarding the Bill.

Dkhar countered the argument of Congress MDC Ronnie Lyngdoh of getting Rs 50 lakh but Dkhar said that all MDCs received Rs 1 crore while maintaining that the MDC should not mislead the people.

As for allegations in appointment of jobs in KHADC, Dkhar refuted the allegations.

He said that some casual workers were playing truant which prompted the EC to take action.

Deputy CEM Pyniaid Syiem added that there

are 800 staff in the Council–700 are regular while 100 are casual.

Clarifying to the argument that the Labour license has been outsourced, EM in-charge of Labour, Teibor Pathaw said that the work of the lessee is to collect revenue while the licensing officer does most of the work and the approval is given by him. Lyngdoh said, “They (the EC) have got wrong priorities”.