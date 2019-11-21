Training on GST held in Resubelpara

: The North Garo Hills District Administration in collaboration with the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute, Shillong on Wednesday organised one day training on Goods and Services Tax for the accounting officers and staff of various government departments and organisations of the district.

In the one day training held at the Resubelpara Circuit House, Inspectors of Tax deputed by the Commissioner of Taxes were the resource persons where they sensitized the trainees on registration for GSTIN, deduction of Tax deducted at source (DST), filing of returns and application of refunds. Concluding the training Question & Answer round was also conducted.