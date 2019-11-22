BJP petitions Shah against piecemeal CAB legislation

SHILLONG: The BJP state general secretary, Bashailang Khongwir, has shot off a petition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the piecemeal legislation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

In the letter, he said the proposal to keep Meghalaya under its purview while exempting states like Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland simply because the ILP is in operation in those states is not a good gesture on the part of the party as it carries in it the message of dividing the North East tribal communities on the basis of piecemeal legislation.

He said the tribal communities of Meghalaya are no different from those of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in terms of progress, advancement and growth.

“Placing Meghalaya in line with other big and progressive states of the nation where CAB is expected to serve the greater interest of humanity is not in the spirit of the BJP party”, he said.

He also expressed confidence that the party will not betray the commitment made to the people of the region who gave their mandate to the NDA government.