Latiplang Kharkongor elected CEM of KHADC

SHILLONG: Independent MDC from Nongthymmai, Latiplang Kharkongor has been elected as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) from the United Democratic Forum (UDF) on Friday.

The Chairman KHADC PN Syiem announced that Kharkongor received15 votes and the other candidate Teinwell Dkhar, from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), got no vote at all.

At the same time, Syiem announced that he had received a letter from Dkhar that he has withdrawn his candidature. However, it was not accepted by the Chairman. Syiem said that the candidature should have withdrawn before the start of Council session and not while the election procedure was still going on.